KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay has once again topped the Ormax list of the most popular male stars in India, comprising top 10 male stars from various language film industries.

The recently released results of the most popular male stars of April 2023, under the Ormax Stars India Loves poll, prove that South Indian movies are truly flourishing in Northern markets, reported Times Now.

Loved by movie-goers worldwide, 49-year-old Vijay will next be seen in Leo. He has starred in at least 89 films, mostly Tamil and Telugu, and maintains his position at No.1 followed by Shah Rukh Khan at No.2 and Prabhas at No.3.

Next comes Ajith Kumar in fourth place followed by Ram Charan and Jr NTR in fifth and sixth, respectively.

At seventh place is Allu Arjan followed by Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Yash, in eighth, ninth and tenth, respectively.

Aside from Vijay, other South Indian actors on the list are Prabhas, Ajith Kumar, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Allu Arjan and Yash.

Media consulting firm Ormax Media has been tracking star popularity in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Hollywood cinema for more than 10 years by collecting telephonic and online data all year round across 400 cities and towns.

Results are also based on a combination of box office sales, TV ratings, social media and endorsements.