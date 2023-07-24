KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Taiwanese singer-actor Richie Jen has again won praises from fans, this time for helping a mother who was facing difficulties disembarking from a plane.

The woman shared on social media how the 57-year-old star assisted her after seeing she had trouble carrying her luggage while cradling her two-month-old infant during a flight from Taipei, Taiwan to Shanghai, China.

According to the unidentified woman, Jen helped to carry her luggage and pushed her baby’s buggy besides accompanying her to collect her luggage, TVBS reported.

Once everything had been gathered, Jen even accompanied the woman to the arrival hall.

In the post, the woman only had good words to say about Jen.

“Bringing a two-month-old newborn to board a flight alone, thankful to meet someone to help,” she said, adding that Jen was very polite.

Responding to the woman’s post, social media users described Jen as a celebrity with positive energy, low profile, considerate and loving.

“Hence he could be popular for such a long time,” one social media user commented on Jen who first joined the entertainment industry in 1990.

In May, a Chinese woman who received financial aid from Jen two decades ago turned up at his recent concert to personally thank him for his assistance.

The unidentified 23-year-old fan attended Jen’s concert at Shenyang in Liaoning Province on May 28 where she shared she had known Jen for 22 years.

The woman said she was born with a congenital heart condition and her family could not afford to get her treated.

After seeing her story in a local daily, Jen donated 30,000 yuan (RM19,499) that allowed her to undergo the surgery.