KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — No stranger to controversy, actress Sharifah Sakinah is getting flak again and this time, for sharing a photo of herself sunbathing on Instagram.

Lying on the grass in a bandeau bikini top matched with what appears to be a black sarong wrap, the 34-year-old actress looked relaxed in the holiday photo she captioned: “Got love handles but can’t handle love.”

Posted yesterday, it has garnered 3,216 likes to date with a divided comment section.

While most lavished praise on her glowing skin and svelte figure, others were not pleased at the sight of her bare midriff and partially exposed thigh.

“Sunburn is nothing compared to the flames of hell,” said an Instagram user.

“I pray you soon receive divine guidance,” said another.

In response, Sakinah’s supporters told her to ignore the haters.

“Are they so desperate to earn merit to enter heaven that they resort to self-righteous condemnation?” asked one.

“Your skin is beautiful, just ignore the keyboard warriors,” said another.

“Beautiful queen Kak Kinah,” said a third.

It looks like Sakinah, who has one daughter, has done just that by not responding to her detractors.