KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Upcoming local action thriller Walid will be getting its own premiere in the United States.

Directed by Areel Abu Bakar, the mastermind behind award-winning 2019 film Geran, said the movie will be hitting local cinemas on September 14.

However, ahead of its local premiere, Walid will be heading to New York and Los Angeles this July and August, as reported by Harian Metro.

The film will be screened at Cinema Village in New York from July 28 to August 3 and will premiere at the Laemmle Glendale movie theatre in Los Angeles from August 11 to August 17.

According to the film’s main actor Megat Sharizal Yusoff, the film was chosen because of its message which touches on child trafficking issues as well as its showcase of the Silat martial arts.

“They wanted Walid to be screened there because Areel’s previous film Geran had won an award there previously.

“The film is quite popular especially in the martial arts scene. They love films on Silat.

“What’s interesting is that Walid put forth the issues of child-trafficking and the film is action packed and those who acted in it have Silat background,” Megat said.

Talking to New Straits Times, Megat said that Walid tells the story of a teacher with Silat background who goes head to head with a child-trafficking syndicate headed by a ruthless kingpin.

“Walid is a character close to my heart as I am a strong opponent of crimes against children.

“Furthermore, I get to display my Silat skills, which I learnt during my school days when I represented the Federal Territories in martial arts competitions.

“It is an educational film, just what I like. It may be loaded with stylish fight sequences but its main message is to keep our children safe from society’s dreaded monsters,” he said.

The film also features local names such as Nam Ron, Putri Qaseh, Fad Anuar and Taiyuddin Bakar.