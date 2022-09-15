Jeno, a member of famous K-pop group NCT, ruled the New York Fashion Week runway in designer Peter Do's Spring/Summer 2023 collection. — Picture via Instagram/ Lee Jeno

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — South Korean star Jeno made history as the first K-pop idol to open a runway show at the 2022 New York Fashion Week yesterday.

According to a press release, the member of boy group NCT and its sub-unit group NCT Dream walked the runway for fashion designer Peter Do’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

This is following Do’s collaboration with Jeno’s agency SM Entertainment, whose other talents include Red Velvet’s Seulgi and SM Rookies’ Shohei and Eunseok, was also present at the event.

In an Instagram reel shared on Do’s page, Jeno was seen wearing a backless black suit tied with a trailing belt and a pair of side-slit trousers.

“It was a natural choice to have Jeno open the show. Jeno embodies the Peter Do man — multifaceted, confident, and a trailblazer,” the New-York based Do said.

“I have so much respect for these artists because there is so much time put into their craft that people simply don’t see. Few realise the intensity of what is happening behind the scenes to achieve the end product; it’s very similar to fashion so I identify with that process very much.

“As a brand forging its own path in the industry, we are proud to partner with the leading global player in K-pop to help write the future of fashion,” Do shared in a press release.

Jeno, 22, also shared a photo of himself with Do in his latest Instagram post. "It was a really special moment," the caption read.

The post has garnered 1.2 million likes and over a million comments with fans cheering on Jeno.

I AM GOBSMACKED JENO LEE WHAT THE HELL pic.twitter.com/OOPrpGu3Lq — mona (@onlyjaemin0813) September 13, 2022

Prior to the runway show, Jeno was seen attending Vogue's 130th anniversary celebration at the Vogue World: New York event.

Aside from posing with attending celebrities such as Jared Leto, Ellie Goulding and Dove Cameron, Jeno ― clad in a sleek black suit with wide jacket ― left fans drooling over his looks online.

This is after videos and pictures of him at the event were circulated online.

“Lee Jeno is glowing!!” tweeted @loffy.

“Jeno looks unreal in person oh my god #JENOxVOGUE,” said @xisuality.

Jeno, who's also a rapper, made his debut as a member of NCT Dream in August 2016.