The concert will see so many unique elements and surprises as AR Rahman celebrates 30 years of his musical journey on stage. — Picture by Hari Anggara.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — AR Rahman, the man known for redefining contemporary Indian music for the past 30 years, will be back in Malaysia for a stunning concert.

The concert is scheduled for January 28 next year and will be his fourth concert in Malaysia.

An announcement was made by DMY Creation Sdn Bhd, a major distributor of International Films yesterday during a press event.

Its founder and chairman Datuk Mohamed Yussof Mohamed said the concert titled 'AR Rahman - Secret of Success - Live in Malaysia 2023' will be held at the Bukit Jalil Stadium and is expected to draw an estimated 60,000-strong audience.

Promotion for the concert will be done by the company to attract foreign fans to Malaysia in more than 14 countries including India, Singapore, Dubai, Vietnam, Indonesia, United Kingdom, Thailand, Australia, Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia.

"We would like to use this opportunity to promote Malaysia as a tourist destination and hope to work together with Tourism Malaysia through this upcoming concert.

"Our main objective from this mega event is to market Malaysia as a destination for musical tourism and as a stepping stone for the Malaysian tourism industry to flourish during this post-Covid-19 era," he said.

AR Rahman was first introduced as a music composer in director's Mani Ratnam's Roja 30 years ago.

He has since been described as the world's most prominent and prolific film composer by Time. His works are notable for integrating Eastern classical music with electronic music sounds, world music genres and traditional orchestral arrangements.

He has won two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe, four National Film Awards, 15 Filmfare Awards and 13 Filmfare Awards South in addition to numerous other awards and nominations.

His extensive body of work for film and the stage earned him the nickname "the Mozart of Madras."

As part of its promotional activities, a three-minute LED show will be played on the World's tallest Building, the Burj Khalifa to promote A.R Rahman’s `Live from KL’ with Tourism Malaysia and Visit Malaysia 2023 logos.

Senthil (left) and Mohamed (right) taking questions from members of the press and fan clubs at Le Meridien KL during the special announcement for AR Rahman's mega concert. — Picture by Hari Anggara.

Mohamed said this will directly promote Malaysia at the international level.

He also said the company made sure that the show was affordable for fans from all walks of life adding that that the concert this time around will feature an all-standing zone to give an ultimate concert experience with the latest state-of-the-art audio-visual system.

The concert will feature a line-up of internationally renowned Indian artists and local talent.

AR Rahman through his social media account expressed his excitement to return to Kuala Lumpur and meet his fans who have supported his artistic career to date.

"Kuala Lumpur has always been close to my heart and I am very honoured to be back in Malaysia and entertain my fans here," he said.

AR Rahman's son AR Ameen, an upcoming playback singer, will also be part of the Malaysian concert.

Fans can expect to see both father and son performing together on stage.

He also said that the company's ability to organise mega event was recognised as they were approached by AR Rahman's associate Senthil Vellavan during a work-trip to India.

"It was Senthil who put a word to AR Rahman that our organisation will be the best to do the concert for Malaysia. I went on to pitch the idea after that.

"AR Rahman did not immediately say he was okay. He had to think it through properly as it rained during his outdoor concert. After several discussions, he agreed to do the concert with us."

When asked if AR Rahman plans to drop any of his new or unheard songs during the concert, Senthil said: "We will never know, he definitely has so many plans and surprises in the works.”

Ticket prices range from RM688, RM388, RM288 and RM88 with early bird prices on the deck.