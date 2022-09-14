Pop-icon Christina Aguilera has unfollowed Britney Spears after a body-shaming post about her backup dancers. — Pictures by AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Pop star Christina Aguilera has unfriended Britney Spears on social media.

According to EW, a source close to Aguilera has confirmed that the singer unfollowed Spears on Instagram on Monday (Sept 12).

Spears fell into online controversy again for sharing an insensitive Instagram post with a quote from American comedian, Rodney Dangerfield.

"I found there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people,” the quote read.

In the post's caption, the pop star commented on the body sizes of Aguilera’s backup dancers.

"I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers, I would have looked extremely small,” she said.

"I mean why not talk about it? Don’t you think my confidence would have been a bit better if I could choose where I lived, ate, whom I called on the phone, dated and who was on stage with me!”

Spears went on to lament how her ‘womanhood was stripped away’, claiming she was helped by no one.

This comes after Spears conservatorship was ended in November 2021 thanks to fans creating the online movement #freebritney.

Spears also criticised Aguilera on social media during the time for ‘refusing to speak’ on her conservatorship.

The post has garnered much criticism from social media users who represent the plus-sized community, many asking the pop-idol to delete the post.

Spears responded to the backlash yesterday (Sept 13) in a Instagram post, saying she didn't mean to be 'critical of anybody'.

"By no means was I being critical of Christina's beautiful body, it is what it is! I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage," Spears posted.

She asserted that she would 'never intentionally body shame anybody' as she knows what it feels like to be judged for her physical appearance.

"I struggle with this because of how I feel about myself, not because I hate how anybody looks," she added.

The two pop singers rose to fame together in the 1990s and early 2000s as former child stars of The Mickey Mouse Club. They also performed together alongside Madonna at the 2000 MTV VMAs.