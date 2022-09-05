Doctors treating Mo Li, dancer of Hong Kong boy band Mirror, gave him a five per cent chance of making a full recovery after a giant screen fell on him and two other dancers during the band’s July 28 concert. — Picture via Instagram/momo.lky

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — The dancer of Hong Kong boy band Mirror, who sustained serious injuries during the group's July concert, has been given five per cent chance to make a full recovery by doctors.

Mo Li's father Derek said this meant his 27-year-old son would be permanently paralysed from the neck down, rthk reported.

In a statement asking for prayers for his son, Derek said assessments by both Western doctors and Chinese medical practitioners showed it was almost certain that Mo's nerves would not heal fully.

He said they will be trying acupuncture treatment next, though the prospects of success were uncertain.

Derek said the family were “sad beyond words” as the normally-active Mo could now only lie on his bed and stare at the ceiling day after day.

Mo was crushed by a giant screen that fell onto the stage during a Mirror concert at the Hong Kong Coliseum on July 28.

Derek expressed hope that a government task force could find out the cause of the accident and take the appropriate follow-up measures.

Following the incident that saw two other dancers injured, several Hong Kong celebrities, including singers Aaron Kwok, Sammi Cheng and Hins Cheung, wished the dancers speedy recovery.

Kwok also asked the industry to take seriously the safety of all stage performers.

Hong Kong actor Louis Koo, who is the president of the Hong Kong Performing Artistes Guild, urged social media users to not circulate video clips of the accident, The Straits Times reported.