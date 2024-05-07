MONTREAL, May 7 — The Toronto home of Canadian rapper Drake was cordoned off by police today, local media reported, after police reported a pre-dawn shooting near the property.

Police said reports indicated one man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the shooting, which happened at 2.09am (2.09pm Malaysian time).

A suspect was believed to have fled the scene in a vehicle, and no description was offered.

CBC reported that Drake’s property was under police surveillance after the alleged incident.

The 37-year-old Drake, known for hits such as “God’s Plan” and “Hotline Bling,” was the highest-grossing rapper in the world last year. — AFP

