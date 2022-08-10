Taiwanese celebrity Jay Chou returns to the top as the highest income earner in the first six months of the year collecting RM68 million. — Picture via Facebook/ 周杰倫 Jay Chou

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 —Taiwan's King of Mandopop Jay Chou has returned to the top spot for being the highest income earner in the entertainment scene after two years languishing in the second position.

The 42-year-old reportedly raked in NT$460mil (RM68.3 million) in the past six months through 11 endorsement deals, 8 days reported.

The figure, according to the portal, does not include sales from his latest album Greatest Works Of Art, which has reportedly sold more than 4.82 million digital copies since its July 15 release.

The sales of the digital album are estimated to be around NT$600mil (RM89.05 million).

Coming in second in the list is singer Jam Hsiao, who chalked up NT$170mil (RM25.23 million).

Hsiao has been focusing his career in China where he has been growing his F&B businesses.

Besides endorsement deals, his income is also derived from performances as well as appearances on reality shows.

Coming in third is songbird Jolin Tsai, 41, who reportedly bagged eight endorsement deals and is currently the face of products like toothpaste, contact lenses and indoor fragrances.

The deals reportedly made her NT$80mil (RM11.87 million).

Meanwhile, Taiwanese girl group S.H.E member Ella Chen made NT$40 mil (RM5.94 million) from endorsing milk powder, robot vacuums and massage chairs.

The 41-year-old, who is married to a Malaysian, is said to be a darling among advertisers and had been chosen to endorse various products.

She comes in fourth in the list of high income earners for the year.

Capping the list is another S.H.E member Hebe Tien who raked in NT$20 mil (RM2.97 million) from four endorsement deals.

The Golden Melody Awards Best Female Singer winner last year was not affected despite having to postpone her Kaohsiung concerts in May due to the Covid-19 pandemic.