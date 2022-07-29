Malaysian entrepreneur Datuk Aliff Syukri gets teary-eyed after receiving the appreciation award for being one of the biggest contributors to Selangor Zakat Board in 2021. — Picture via Instagram/ Aliff Syukri Kamarzaman.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Malaysian entrepreneur Datuk Aliff Syukri has been named one of the biggest contributors to the Selangor Zakat Board (LZS) in 2021.

The 34-year-old took to his Instagram to share a short video of him and his wife at the award presentation ceremony and Aliff was seen getting teary-eyed while giving his speech after receiving the award.

Aliff received the award from LZS as he contributed approximately RM1 million in Zakat funds.

“Alhamdulillah today have been a dream come true even though it’s not that great compared to those who are far more successful.

“I hope all of you can pray for my continuous success in business so I could give back much more to those in need,” he captioned the post.

The cosmetics entrepreneur also gave an insight to his Zakat journey.

“I first started paying Zakat when I was 19-year-old but every month I could only afford to pay RM7. But I always dreamt about paying a bigger sum one day.

“Now, after almost 15 years of doing business, I can afford to pay close to RM1 million in Zakat in a year. If not for prayers from my mother and wife, surely, I would not be here where I am today.

“Thank you to LZS for presenting me with this award. Without my buyers, stockist, and staff, I surely would have not been here at this point today,” he wrote in the video.

The Bobo Dimana singer was also seen sobbing in the video while showing off his appreciation plate that he received from LZS.

Aliff’s post has garnered over 500,000 views on Instagram with over 20,000 likes and over 700 comments from followers congratulating him on the award.