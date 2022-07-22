Singer Britney Spears arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, July 15, 2015. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Britney Spears stunned fans when she shared 11 topless photos within an hour.

The singer has been known to post nude photos of herself but not usually in such rapid succession.

The first pictures had her lying on her bed looking at the camera with her hands covering her breasts.

The next few pictures featured her behind covered by a heart sticker.

The final post was an edited video of her posing with various facial expressions.

Taken in her London hotel bed, the posts were captioned with topics on coffee or tea, her new Cabo thong and Halloween.

How these thoughts have anything to do with the pictures is yet to be deciphered.

This, however, has been a regular occurrence on the pop stars Instagram.

Fans and commenters online have expressed their confusion in the comments of her nude posts.

"What exactly is going on?”

"Oh boy, its that kind of day.”

"Why Britney? Do you think about your children.”

While other fans proposed Spears a potential business opportunity.

"Start an Onlyfans Britney, make some money from the pictures at least.”

Spears has not commented further on her revealing Instagram posts.