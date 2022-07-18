Tickets for Dewa 19’s KL show sold out soon after opening for sale on Monday morning. — Screenshot via ticket2u’s website.

PETALING JAYA, July 18 — Tickets for Indonesian rock band Dewa 19’s gig in Kuala Lumpur this September are already sold out.

Eager local fans snapped up tickets for the band’s KL performance at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil when they opened for sale this morning (July 18).

The band will be back in Malaysia on September 10 as part of their 30th anniversary tour themed "30 Tahun, 30 Kota, 30 Lagu” (30 Years, 30 Cities, 30 Songs).

Hailing from Surabaya, Indonesia Dewa 19 was founded by musician Ahmad Dahni and is seen as one of Southeast Asia’s most influential rock bands.

Other members of the band include Andra Ramadhan (lead guitar), Yuke Sampurna (bass) and Agung Yudha (drums).

Dewa 19 is currently touring 30 cities as part of their 30th anniversary tour. — Picture via Facebook/ Dewa 19, Ivan Redline

Dewa 19’s ongoing 30th anniversary tour sees four vocalists on the same stage, namely Ari Lasso, Once Mekel, Virzha and Ello.