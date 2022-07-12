Sean Lee will be lending his voice for the character Waffles in the upcoming "DC League of Super Pets". — Picture via Warner Bros. Pictures

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Malaysian actor Sean Lee has joined the voice cast for the upcoming animated film DC League of Super Pets.

A press release from Warner Bros Pictures announced that Lee will voice the character of Waffles, a Boston Terrier living in Metropolis.

Lee joins the voice cast along with Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves and many more leading actors in this much-anticipated animated film that is scheduled for release on July 28 in Malaysia.

“Blessed that my childhood dream of voicing a character in an animated film came true and so honoured to represent Malaysia in a special edit of an international film,” said Lee.

Despite the character Waffles being only meant for a small part, Lee's enthusiasm for the character did not stop there as he also created Waffles' own backstory.

Lee pictured Waffles as a brutally honest canine whose owner had relocated to Metropolis from Subang Jaya, Malaysia since Lee hails from Subang Jaya as well.

To emphasise more on Waffles' backstory, Lee voiced the Boston Terrier canine with a strong Malaysian accent.

It is the first time Warner Bros. has chosen a Malaysian cast member for a role that has been specifically tailored to the actor.

Lee is prominent for his roles in several local drama series such as The Hotel, Romantika 4 Hari 3 Malam, and Jujurlah Nikahi Aku.