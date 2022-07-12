Local actor and comedian Datuk Afdlin Shauki stands his ground against the closure of local comedy club, Crackhouse Comedy Club in Taman Tun Dr Ismail recently. — Picture via Facebook/ Afdlin Shauki and Crackhouse Comedy Club.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Local actor and comedian, Datuk Afdlin Shauki is standing his ground against the closure of a local comedy club in Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI) recently.

This is after the comedian was criticised earlier about his social media post regarding the temporary closure of Crackhouse Comedy Club by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) following a video of a local woman removing her tudung and baju kurung on stage, revealing a spaghetti strap top and mini skirt.

The woman also claimed to have memorised 15 Juz of the Quran before removing her clothes.

DBKL has since ordered for the temporary closure of the premise so that further investigations can be done as the stunt was deemed as insulting Islam and offensive to sensitivities on religion, race, and the country’s sovereignty.

Afdlin most recently pointed out the importance of such establishments for local comedians who were trying to make a living.

“Why I’m against the closure is because this involves the livelihood of people who’re trying to make a living through comedy.

“Everyone has their own advantage and edge in trying to make a living. The issue now is that the woman needs to be charged.

“Imagine this, a person came to your workplace, and they intentionally caused a fuss resulting in the closure of your workplace. How would that make you feel?” Afdlin wrote in one of his recent Facebook posts.

The Buli actor also condemned the woman’s actions in the video adding that tighter show regulations were needed in the future to prevent similar incidents from happening.

He added that another reason he was standing up to the issue was also because he used to own a comedy-themed restaurant called Comedy Planet where he would usually organise open mics for his students so they could learn and grow aside from making some side money.

“The temporary closure to help with the investigations are welcome although I was a bit surprised to learn that Crackhouse was going to be shut down.

“Because this place has been the origin of many famous local comedians you see on television nowadays,” he wrote.

Afdlin also highlighted that as a Muslim, he was greatly offended by the actions of the woman.

Aside from Afdlin, other local comedians have also condemned the woman's act, this includes stand-up comedians such as Harith Iskandar and Nizam Jentik-Jentik as well as the owners of Crackhouse Comedy Club themselves.

Local comedian Douglas Lim also condemned the act via a video posted on his Facebook.

Afdlin was criticised following his initial thoughts regarding the temporary closure of Crackhouse Comedy Club.

This resulted in his social media pages being bombarded with negative comments from local social media users.