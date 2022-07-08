Paul Rudd sent an autographed Ant-Man helmet to Brody. — Pictures via Instagram/ markruffalo and Facebook/ Cassandra Cooper (Ridder)

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Actor Paul Rudd made the day of a Colorado boy when the Ant-Man actor wrote to him after learning the boy had been bullied at school.

The 53-year-old had learned about the boy's predicament after his mother Cassandra Ridder shared it on social media.

In a post on her Facebook, Ridder wrote that she picked up her 12-year-old son Brody from school and noticed the boy was not himself.

It turned out he was upset as only four people signed his yearbook despite him asking a lot of people to do so, News10.com reported.

Ridder said Brody was so upset that he even added his own note where he expressed his hope he would make more friends.

“My poor son. It doesn’t seem like it’s getting any better. Two teachers and a total of two students wrote in his yearbook. Despite Brody asking all kinds of kids to sign it. So Brody took it upon himself to write to himself,” Ridder posted, adding that her heart was shattered.

She later added information about the bullying and harassment Brody endured at school.

After her post went viral, strangers from around the country asked Ridder to let them sign the boy's yearbook but Rudd went one step ahead and called the boy besides sending him a letter and a gift.

In the letter, Rudd wrote it was important to remember that even when life is tough that things get better.

“There are so many people that love you and think you’re the coolest kid there is - me being one of them!”

“I can’t wait to see all the amazing things you’re going to accomplish,” the People 2021 Sexiest Man Alive wrote.

Rudd also sent an autographed Ant-Man helmet where he wrote: “To my good friend Brody for when he takes on the WORLD!”

Since then, countless companies and people have contacted the family including GoPro which sent Brody a camera and pharmacy CVS mailed a summer fun pack.

Ridder said she also received countless requests for her son’s address so they could send him letters.