KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Studio Kembara’s Mat Kilau: Kebangkitan Pahlawan is on its way to become Malaysia’s highest grossing movie.

This is after the film has garnered RM47 million in just 11 days of simultaneous screenings in Malaysia, Brunei and Singapore.

According to its director, Syamsul Yusof, via his Instagram, the film is just RM1 million away from breaking the Malaysia’s highest grossing movie record, which is currently Syamsul’s 2018 horror flick, Munafik 2.

Munafik 2 has collected RM37.7 million at the Malaysian box office and has amassed RM48 million in box office gross across Malaysia, Brunei, Singapore and Indonesia.

"Mat Kilau is the fastest film to reach RM47 million in just 11 days.

"I’m lost for words. An abundance of blessings from Him. Praise be to God, thank you for everything. May our films keep on advancing.

"(Mat Kilau) It’s the number one film in Malaysia for two weeks in a row. Still surpassing other Hollywood movies for the second consecutive week,” Syamsul wrote in his caption.

Syamsul’s post has garnered over 15,000 likes with comments from fellow artistes and friends congratulating him on the achievement.

The 38-year-old director also pointed out in a separate post on July 3 that the silat themed film had also broken the record for highest day collection with RM7.3 million collected last Sunday.

Mat Kilau: Kebangkitan Pahlawan is a historical action drama film set in the late 19th century during the British administration in Malaysia.

The film stars Datuk Adi Putra as the legendary Malay warrior, Mat Kilau, along with Beto Kusyairi, Fattah Amin, Yayan Ruhan and Johan As'ari.