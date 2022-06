Adibah Noor has passed away from ovarian cancer at a private hospital. — File picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, June 18 — Beloved entertainer Adibah Noor has died. She was 51.

Various media reports said that the well-known singer, actress and entertainer passed away from ovarian cancer this evening at a private hospital.

It was also reported that she kept her illness a secret.

Harian Metro, quoting a source, reported that her body would be brought back to her father's house in Keramat Permai tonight.

