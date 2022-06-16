In a 'Today Show' interview, Amber Heard opened up about her relationship and concerns for future domestic abuse victims. — Screencapture via NBC News on Youtube

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Amber Heard has declared that she still loves Johnny Depp despite the excruciating defamation trial.

In an exclusive two-part Today Show interview with Savanah Guthrie, Heard reflected on the infamous defamation trial.

“I loved him with all my heart and I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work.” Heard said.

“And, I couldn’t. I have no bad feelings or ill will towards him at all.”

After a six-week long trial between the Hollywood couple, Depp was awarded more than US$10 million (RM44 million) in damages while Heard only received US$2 million (RM8,8 million) in a countersuit.

The defamation trial was heavily covered on social media, with multiple memes and hateful comments attacking Heard’s image as a purported victim.

Depp left the trial with winning not only money in damages but the favour of the public and internet.

Heard was asked if Depp had succeeded in humiliating her to which she agreed that he did.

Now she has spoken out in fear of other women being punished for speaking out against their abusive partners.

“I'm scared that no matter what I do, no matter what I say and how I say it, every step that I take will present another opportunity for this sort of silencing, which is what I guess a defamation lawsuit is meant to do,” Heard said.

“It's meant to take your voice.” Heard believed that the coverage of the trial was made to favour Depp, stating that it was crafted to ruin her credibility.

Speaking on her 2018 Washington Post Op-Ed, Heard added that she was not trying to ‘cancel’ Depp but adding her voice to the MeToo movement.

In the aftermath of the verdict, Heard revealed how she will explain the trial to her 14-month-old daughter Oonagh when she is older.

“I did the right thing,” Heard said.

“I did everything I could to stand up for myself and the truth.” Heard will return to share more about the trial in a Dateline special airing June 17, 8pm on NBC.