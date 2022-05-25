Baby Shima says she’s done explaining herself to critics of her dancing. — Picture via Instagram/ babyshimaofficial

PETALING JAYA, May 25 — Dangdut singer Baby Shima has had to explain her hip-swivelling moves after coming under fire from social media users for her "sexy dancing".

Taking to Instagram, Shima said that she was actually performing the 'zapin', but had to restrict her moves due to her clothing.

The result, she says, made her dancing appear more sensual than she had intended.

In an update post, Shima also shared a comment accusing her for being a "destroyer of race and religion”, indicative of the level of hate she has been receiving.

The 29-year old singer, whose real name is Nor Ashima Ramli, recently sparked controversy after a clip of her dancing at a Hari Raya event circulated on social media.

One of the comments received by Shima over the controversial clip. — Picture via Instagram/ babyshimaofficial

The clip shows Shima swaying her hips to the music; for some fans, the swaying was just too much.

Speaking to mStar, the singer said that she did not consider her dancing to be an issue as many other artists had performed sexier moves onstage.

"Additionally, the side camera angle and zoom made it an issue... Plus, I was trying to hold in a fart, so (that’s why) it looked like that,” she said, adding that she was done explaining herself as whatever she says can be taken the wrong way.