Karan (right) has been accused of plagiarising writer Vishal's story idea and putting it into 'Jugjugg Jeeyo'. — Pictures via instagram/karanjohar

PETALING JAYA, May 24 — An Indian writer has claimed that filmmaker Karan Johar plagiarised his story ideas from a script that he had sent to Karan’s production company Dharma Productions in 2020.

In a series of tweets, writer Vishal Singh shared screenshots of his script that he had written with the title Bunny Rani that filmmaker Karan had stolen for his upcoming Hindi movie Jugjugg Jeeyo.

Vishal wrote how he had registered Bunny Rani in January 2020 and had officially mailed the story to Dharma Productions in February 2020 for an opportunity to co-produce the movie.

Had registered a story.. #BunnyRani with @swaindiaorg in January 2020. I had officially mailed @DharmaMovies in February 2020 for an opportunity to co-produce with them. I even got a reply from them.



And they have taken my story.. and made #JugJuggJeeyo. Not fair @karanjohar. May 22, 2022

"They have taken my story and made Jugjugg Jeeyo.

"I’m aware that what happened to me is happening in the Hindi Cinema industry all the time. I have chosen to raise the flag because I want this malpractice to stop.

"This can't go on forever,” he said.

Vishal added that he will be lodging an official complaint against Dharma Productions.

Based on the screenshots, Bunny Rani tells the story of a middle class couple - Banbihari Sinha and Phool Rani Sinha are married for 25 years and end their day watching movies and speaking in monologue.

"This is a story of a middle-class mid-age couple who decides to separate after the children are ‘well-settled’ into their jobs.

"They then drop the bomb to their children by announcing their divorce," read part of the script.

Jugjugg Jeeyo is a romance-comedy (rom-com) that revolves around a couple whose marriage is on the rocks and are trying to find the right time to reveal their divorce to their family.

The movie is set to be released on June 24, which stars Varun Dhawan, Neetu Singh and Kiara Advani.