Taiwan King of Mandopop Jay Chou’s concert in KL postponed again, to be held on Jan 15 next year

Taiwan's King of Mandopop Jay Chou's concert in Kuala Lumpur has been pushed to January 15 next year. — Picture via Facebook/ 周杰倫 Jay Chou

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — Those looking forward to Taiwan King of Mandopop Jay Chou’s Carnival World Tour concert need to wait a bit longer.

In a statement issued via its social media, concert management G.H.Y Culture & Media said the concert was now pushed back by one week from the originally set January 7, 2023 to January 15, 2023.

The venue of the concert remains the same which is at Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

The organiser did not offer any reasons for the one week delay except to apologise for any inconvenience caused due to the revision in date.

It said those who purchased tickets for the previous dates will still be honoured and fans that could not make it could seek a refund from May 17 to 19 by contacting TicketCharge at 03-9222 8811 or visit www.ticketcharge.com.my

Fans who were previously unable to purchase tickets will also have a chance to purchase tickets with details on ticket sales to be announced soon.

The concert was initially scheduled for February 2020, but was postponed to August 22 the same year due to Covid-19.

It was later moved to February 19 2022 following an extension of the movement control order.

Carnival World Tour is Chou’s eighth concert tour to celebrate the multi award-winning singer’s 20 years in the music business.

Chou last performed in Malaysia in January 2018, before returning again in October to accompany his wife Hannah Quinlivan, who was shooting a movie on location here.