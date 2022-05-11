Legendary Asian American actor James Hong, 93, receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Hong finally received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after 68 years in showbiz. — Picture via Instagram/imagerybyoscar via Hollywood Walk of Fame

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — Prolific Asian American character actor James Hong received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 93-year-old veteran actor is one of 19 talents of Asian descent to receive the honour.

With over 700 credits and memorable roles in iconic movies like Blade Runner, Big Trouble in Little China, Chinatown, and the Kung Fu Panda films, Hong has had a long-running career in Hollywood going all the way back to 1954.

Presenting in the ceremony were actors Daniel Dae Kim and Everything, Everywhere, All at Once co-star Jamie Lee Curtis who gave speeches to honour Hong’s legacy in Hollywood movies.

Flaunting a bright red Hanfu, Hong did not make any speeches, instead, he celebrated and soaked up the occasion with a traditional lion dance performance.

“As you can see I don’t have any kind of speeches because I’m not that kind of person,” he said to the crowd.

“I just come here, I want to feel the moment, to just be here and see people who I haven’t seen in a long time.”

Hong even joined the performers, showing off martial arts moves and breaking down in dance.

Kim spoke on the struggle undertaken by Asian American actors in the past breaking into the industry, mentioning his own challenges breaking in pale in comparison to Hong’s struggle climbing up Hollywood at its most unkind to Asian actors.

“I’m equally confident in saying that no one will have blazed the trail the way that James Hong has,” Kim said during his speech.

“Today, during the heart of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, it’s only fitting that we honour someone who personifies the term ‘trailblazer.’”

Halloween star Curtis also praised Hong’s kindness and grace claiming that it was finally time he received recognition in Hollywood.

“I don’t know how I’m going to survive the day with all these compliments, my head is getting too big.” Hong joked.

The actor’s star is the 2,723rd on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, located at 6931 Hollywood Boulevard in front of Madame Tussauds.