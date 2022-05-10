Sold out in less than two hours, organiser assures that Sid Sriram’s KL tickets will be allocated to successful payers after complaints

A total of 8,000 lucky fans were able to access the ticket website to purchase tickets while many complained that the ticket website crashed. — Pictures via Instagram/woodmarkevents

PETALING JAYA, May 10 — Many fans of Indian playback singer Sid Sriram were left wondering whether their ticket purchases for his August concert in Kuala Lumpur was approved after the ticketing computer system was overwhelmed.

While there were some who rejoiced after securing tickets to the Indian playback singer’s upcoming concert, others were upset as they had paid but had not received any confirmation emails.

Taking to organiser Woodmark Events Instagram page, many complained that the page to the ticketing website had displayed ‘page error’ instead.

Others wrote that although they had waited for so long, they were unsuccessful in getting into the website to purchase a ticket.

Sid is an Indian carnatic musician who has made his name in the Tamil and Telugu music industries.

He rose to fame in India after singing ‘Adiye’ from the movie ‘Kadal’ released in 2013.

His concerts in India, the United States, Malaysia and Sri Lanka have typically been sold out every time he performs.

Speaking to Malay Mail, VoguePR spokesperson Sumitra Venugopal said that a total of 8,000 tickets were sold off within two hours yesterday from 11am till 12.30pm.

Asked as to those who have paid but not received their tickets, she said that their tickets will be allocated within the next 24 hours.

“The cause of these customers not receiving their tickets was primarily due to a delay in their payment gateway processing their payment.

“However, we are committed to honouring their purchases as long as their payment has been processed.

“Our ticketing vendor site, ticket2u did not crash but due to the large volume of visitors, many ended up seeing a timeout page due to exceeding the page refresh limits on the site.”

She added that it is a standard industry practice that is employed by all online ticketing vendors to avoid a server overload or multiple ticket purchases by malicious bots.

This is not the first time that Woodmark Events has organised Sid’s concerts in Malaysia as they have hosted Sid Sriram Live in Penang in 2020 and Heart and Soul with Sid Sriram in 2019.