South Korea's DJ Soda told to remove her sweatpants with the F-word by US airlines before being allowed to board plane (VIDEO)

South Korean deejay Hwang So-hee (left) was told to remove her offensive sweatpants (right) by a staff member of American Airlines before allowing her onto a flight. ― Picture via Facebook/ DJ SODA

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 ― A South Korean deejay was forced to remove her offensive sweatpants by a US airline staff member before allowing her to board a flight.

Crying foul over the treatment, Hwang So-hee, popularly known as DJ Soda, took to her social media to complain about her ordeal which American Airlines said was their policy to prohibit such clothing.

Hwang, 36, had boarded her flight from New York to Los Angeles on Tuesday, but before it took off, she was approached by a flight attendant who told her that she had to leave the plane immediately, Daily Mail reported.

The musician said she was told that her sponsored sweatpants ― which had the word 'f**k' written all over them - was inappropriate.

She was left horrified when an airline employee forced her to undress in the middle of the airport, in front of other passengers and staff members.

Hwang said she had offered to go into the bathroom and change, but was not allowed to do so, and instead, had to stand half-naked by the gate.

She was eventually let on the plane after she wore her pants inside out and had since vowed to boycott the airline.

In a statement to the portal, the airlines said Hwang was informed during boarding of their policy on clothing displaying explicit language.

They said they had provided Hwang the opportunity to change out of the clothing

“The customer complied with requests and was allowed to continue travel, as planned, to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).”

A check by the portal on the airlines Conditions of Carriage found that it offers very limited guidance about what outfits are deemed suitable for travel, stating simply that passengers must dress appropriately but it does not give more details on what is considered appropriate.

This was not the first time the airlines had barred passengers from boarding due to their clothing.

In January, former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo was told by staff that her traveling outfit of crop top and biker shorts was inappropriate.

She was asked to put something over herself or be banned from her flight to Mexico.