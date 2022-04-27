PU Riz admits he was sceptical of Neelofa’s cooking abilities before marrying her

The celebrity preacher initially doubted his wife's domestic abilities due to her frequent travelling lifestyle. ― Picture via Instagram/Neelofa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 ― Celebrity preacher, PU Riz or his real name Haris Ismail admits to having doubts over his wife Neelofa’s cooking abilities when they first met.

The revelation was made after a short clip of the celebrity couple answering their fans' questions was reshared on social media platform TikTok by user Ainunumirah.

In the clip, Neelofa was heard reading a question from one of their fans asking Riz’s opinion on Neelofa’s cooking.

The 27-year-old preacher responded instantly, commending his wife’s cooking with a simple ‘Alhamdulillah, it’s delicious’.

However, Riz also admits that during their early days together, he was a bit sceptical of his wife's domestic abilities due to her frequent travelling lifestyle.

“One of the things that I was worried about at first (with Neelofa) was cooking. Does Neelofa know how to cook or not?

“Do you guys think Neelofa can cook or not when she was busy travelling back and forth back then?

“But Alhamdulillah, (her cooking) made me feel like I was eating out every day,” Riz said, adding that he has gained weight recently due to Neelofa’s cooking.

The 42-second clip has been viewed over 80,000 times on TikTok.

PU Riz tied the knot with the famous TV presenter on March 27 last year.

On January 29 this year, the couple welcomed a baby boy, Muhammad Bilal.