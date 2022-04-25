HK's 'Mr Nice Guy' Chow Yun-fat changes jogging route so he can show support for students taking public exams

Chow changed his jogging route so that he could run pass students taking their public examination and wished them luck. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Hong Kong actor Chow Yun-fat has done it again.

This time, he changed his running route so that he could pass students taking their Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Exam (DSE) and show them his support.

Oriental Daily reported that 47,000 students sat for the exam on the city state that began on Friday and Chow passed by students who were waiting to enter the exam hall at Shek Kip Mei.

He was captured on camera waving to the students and wishing them good luck for the examination.

Chow was wearing his signature black coloured running attire on that day.

In February, the friendly 66-year-old was spotted by a fan eating at a nondescript establishment.

He obliged for a photo opportunity when asked and the Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon actor also gave red packets to shop workers seeing they were very busy attending to customers.

Besides Chow, other celebrities such as Louis Koo also shot a clip to spur students taking the exam.

Singer-songwriter Hins Cheung encouraged the students with a seven-line poem.

Dim Sum Daily reported that the students are sitting for their examinations at 467 halls, 214 classrooms and 515 special centres for candidates with special education needs.