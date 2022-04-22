Bollywood heartthrob Shah Rukh Khan to star in much-anticipated ‘Pathaan’, new film ‘Dunki’ next year (VIDEO)

Fans are eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh's 'Pathaan' to watch the actor in a new role with long hair. ― Picture via Instagram/iamsrk

PETALING JAYA, April 22 ― Bollywood heartthrob Shah Rukh Khan is working on two upcoming films set for release next year ― Dunki and Pathaan.

The actor who has been busy working on the film set, is back after a hiatus of four years where he last played a vertically-challenged man in 2018 movie ― Zero.

BollywoodLife.com reported that Shah Rukh has been working together with 3 Idiots director Rajkumar Hirani alongside actress Taapse Pannu for Dunki.

The trailer of the film was shared on Shah Rukh’s social media, promising ‘a mix of romance, comedy and emotion’ when it is released next year in December 2023.

Fans are also anticipating the release of Pathaan ― Shah Rukh’s action-thriller film set for release in January next year.

The actor will be joined by a star-studded cast featuring Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan and John Abraham.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Pathaan with many asking questions to Shah Rukh on Twitter about the film.

“How do you feel about getting back to a film set after this long?” asked a fan.

“I only love and breathe films as the set is where I belong. So, it was like going back home,” Shah Rukh wrote.

I only love and breathe films .set is where I belong. So it was like going back home. https://t.co/lCZL8W6HRm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

Shah Rukh confessed that the shooting of Pathaan was quite strenuous for him, but the team made it easier for him.