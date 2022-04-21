Actress Liza Minnelli was sabotaged at Oscars after being forced to appear in wheelchair, friend claims

US actress Liza Minnelli (right) alongside singer Lady Gaga at the 94th Academy Awards last month. ― Picture via Twitter/DiscussingFilm

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 ― Multi-award-winning US actress Liza Minnelli’s appearance in a wheelchair at the Oscars last month was against her will, claimed her longtime friend.

In an interview on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, singer and pianist Michael Feinstein alleged that Minnelli was “sabotaged” at the 94th Academy Awards to present the Best Picture prize with Lady Gaga to CODA in a wheelchair instead of the director’s chair she was promised due to her back trouble.

“She only agreed to appear at the Oscars if she would be in a director’s chair because she’s been having back trouble.

“She said, ‘I don’t want people to see me limping out there. I don’t want people to worry about me.’”

The 65-year-old also claimed that Minnelli was forced out in a wheelchair because the event’s production team were “shaken up” after Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage.

“She was nervous and it made her look like she was out of it.

“Can you imagine being suddenly forced to be seen by millions of people the way you don’t want to be seen? That’s what happened to her,” said Feinstein.

The singer also assured Minnelli’s fans that she is fine and in good health.

“She is really doing well and it’s a shame that it turned out that way.

“She was very disappointed.”