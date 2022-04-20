Malaysian music producer Roslan Aziz battling stage four lymphoma, grateful for comfort of family and friends

Roslan is grateful that he has a loving family and good friends to comfort him during this difficult period. ― Picture via Facebook/RoslanAziz

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, April 20 ― Renowned music producer Roslan Aziz shared the tragic revelation that he is battling stage four lymphoma and might only have six months to live.

In an interview with Astro Awani, Roslan, 61, said he never expected to be diagnosed with cancer.

The former Malaysian Idol judge discovered his cancer after a blood test and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) last November.

“I had a severe stomach ache last year resulting in me being weak - and that made me visit the hospital to do these tests.

“Upon receiving the shocking news from the doctor that I might only have six months left due to lymphoma, I was devastated.

“But I have accepted my fate ― I might not live long with my current condition.”

The music producer shared about the pain of treatments like chemotherapy and constantly going in and out of the hospital.

“While life seems grim at the moment, I’m grateful for family and friends that have been concerned about me.

“Cancer taught me that we are not meant to be alone but to have friends and family members that we can rely on.

“My family and friends complete me ― they are my source of strength and comfort.

“When my friends come to visit, such as producer Puan Sri Tiara Jacquelina and actress Ida Nerina, I forget about the pain I'm going through.”

He told Astro Awani that his wife, Sopphilea Hamid, has been a great source of comfort and strength for him as she was always with him throughout this difficult time.

Sopphilea, whom he described as his best friend has always been by his side since he married her 23 years ago.

“I wouldn’t know what will happen to me if she (Sopphilea) is not here.

“I know I’m going to die and there’s nothing to be sad about. It’s just that what saddens me is that I won’t be with my wife and children one day.”