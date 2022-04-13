TV personality Daphne Iking feels awkward without tudung, wants to sell off sexy clothes

The TV personality recently revealed she chose to wear the tudung permanently in October 2021. — Picture via Instagram/Daphne Iking

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Since donning the tudung last October, television personality and social media influencer Daphne Iking said she feels awkward when she is without the religious headscarf.

The 43-year-old recently told Harian Metro she also has plans to sell off all her revealing outfits that no longer fit in with her modest look.

“I’m too old to wear something like Halle Berry,” Iking said.

“As if I’m going to the beach every day. Nowadays when I’m at the beach I wear a diving suit.

“I told my husband I wanted to sell all my sexy clothes.”

Iking revealed she initially started wearing the tudung to cover her grey hair whenever she would go out for events but chose to wear the headscarf permanently late last year.

It was also a time when her father had just passed away from cancer and the TV host wanted to participate in various cancer awareness programmes, including donating her hair to charity organisations.

“My hair is very long, over the waist level and in order to donate hair it must not be chemically treated for six months,” she said.

The mum of three added she is grateful that her husband fully supports her, making sure that she is comfortable with the decision.

Iking converted to Islam in 2010, shortly before marrying businessman Azmi Abdul Rahman in 2011.