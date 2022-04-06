Rapper Namewee’s YouTube channel hacked, nearly 1,000 videos lost

Malaysian rapper Namewee poses for a picture during an interview with Malay Mail in Petaling Jaya January 25, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Malaysian rapper and filmmaker Namewee is attempting to retrieve lost videos after his YouTube channel with over three million subscribers was hacked recently.

The rapper’s agent told Focus Taiwan that they’re currently reaching out to YouTube for assistance to help with retrieving nearly 1,000 of Namewee’s music and commentary videos which disappeared overnight.

The title of his YouTube channel was also changed from ‘Namewee’ to a Russian sentence.

According to Namewee via his Instagram, he has been managing the YouTube channel since 2006 and it amassed a total of 3.27 million subscribers aside from garnering over a billion views in total.

“It’s 10 o'clock in London right now and my YouTube channel has been hacked by someone from Russia.

“I’ve managed this channel for 13 years already. It’s a very long journey but everything’s gone now,” he said before ending the video with an explicit message in foreign language to the hacker.

A quick look through his YouTube channel revealed that some of Namewee’s videos have been restored at the ‘videos’ and ‘playlist’ section of his channel.

A screenshot of the current state of Namewee's YouTube channel.

The controversial Nasi Lemak 1.0 director was in hot water last November after his song Fragile was pulled from music streaming services in China just a day after its release.

The song which also features Australian singer Kimberly Chen was scrubbed by censors in mainland China as it was claimed to ridicule Chinese internet users.

The video has been viewed over 10 million times and was seen trending at number one on YouTube in Taiwan and Hong Kong.

The rapper was also in the limelight for his 2021 song You Know Who Is My Father.

Namewee was bombarded with comments from Kpop fans after he made a remark on popular Kpop girl group, Blackpink in his song.

Kpop fans called for him to remove the song, however he chose to thank them for the extra views on his video.