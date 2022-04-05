Madonna’s ‘unsettling’ pre-Grammys video featuring her pouty lips and transparent top

Madonna left viewers feeling disturbed and concerned as to whether the singer is okay after posting the video. — TikTok screengrab

PETALING JAYA, April 5 — Fans of Madonna are 'concerned' after the Material Girl singer posted a video of her leaning back and forth in a recent TikTok video with her pouty lips.

The New York Post reported that the American singer uploaded the video just before the 64th Grammy Awards yesterday featuring her with a strange look of braids and a sheer top.

The video that has been watched over 10 million times left viewers very ‘unsettled’ with many asking in the comments section whether the singer was okay.

“This honestly scared me. I’m not going to lie,” wrote one user.

“Girl, it’s becoming more embarrassing at this point,” commented another.

“Great. How am I supposed to close my eyes and fall asleep now,” joked another user.

Some users jokingly quipped that the singer had put on a filter to get her pouty look.

A small number of her fans continued to praise and support the Queen of Pop for her music and being just the way she is.

“Madonna is simultaneously getting mocked for looking/being old, and for having plastic surgery.

“And being constantly told 'the right way' for women to age,” wrote a Twitter user.