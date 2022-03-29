‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller arrested at Hawaii karaoke bar for disorderly conduct

The star of upcoming DC's film ‘The Flash’, Ezra Miller, was arrested in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and harassment. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Ezra Miller, star of the upcoming DC movie, The Flash, was arrested in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and harassment.

The Hawaii Police Department in a statement said they dispatched patrol officers to a karaoke bar on Silva Street in Hilo after receiving reports of disorderly patrons.

The police then identified the patron to be none other than the The Perks of Being a Wallflower actor who became agitated after other patrons in the bar started singing karaoke.

Miller began yelling profanities and he was also reported to have grabbed a microphone from a woman mid-song and lunged towards a man who was playing darts.

The bar owner tried asking Miller to calm down several times but to no avail.

The 29-year-old was arrested and charged for both offenses with bail set at US$500 (RM2111).

He later provided the bail and was released.

Ezra Miller will be the lead cast in the upcoming The Flash movie which will also feature two versions of Batman portrayed by Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton.

Also joining the cast is Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdu as Nora Allen, and Kiersey Clemons as Iris West.

The Flash is now set for release on June 23 2023.