Man who shares name with actor Will Smith lambasted online after actor slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars

Many Twitter users have been slamming the wrong Will Smith (left) thinking that he's the real American actor who slapped Rock at the Oscars. ― Pictures via Twitter/WillSmith/Ig/willsmith

PETALING JAYA, March 29 ― A man who makes podcasts for a living and shares the same name with actor Will Smith has been receiving a flurry of hate messages on his Twitter account.

This was after many mistook him as the actor Will Smith who slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars after Rock cracked a joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Many Twitter users were also disgusted by the podcast maker, who has the same moniker as the actor thinking that it was really him who had dropped the F-bomb and found it to be ‘unacceptable’ and ‘demeaning’.

Venting their anger at the podcast maker who is also a Twitter-verified badge, many said that he should apologise to Rock for the uncouth behaviour while others questioned him directly as to why he would hit Rock in the face.

The podcast maker, who works in a video game developer Stray Bombay then cleared the air that he wasn’t the real Will Smith.

“Real talk, I’m not the person you’re upset/happy with. I make podcasts and video games for a living.

“At the risk of making people pissed off at me instead of that other guy, the world would be a better place if we stopped answering words with violence,” he wrote.

Although the podcast maker had confessed, some Twitter users were still in denial and did not believe that it was the wrong ‘Smith’ while some asked him to go to the extent of changing his name.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, the actor issued a public apology saying that what he did was unacceptable and inexcusable and that there was no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.