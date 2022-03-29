Just Pawfect: John Travolta adopts Betty White’s tribute dog from the 2022 Oscars brought on stage by Jamie Lee Curtis (VIDEO)

US actor John Travolta has adopted a rescued dog named Mac N Cheese from the 2022 Oscars which was brought on stage by actress Jamie Lee Curtis. ― Picture via Instagram/ Jamie Lee Curtis

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 ― The 94th Academy Awards has left everyone with a lot of unforgettable moments.

From the slapping controversy between Will Smith and Chris Rock to first-time winners and to paying homage to beloved icons, the 2022 Oscars has had it all.

This year's Oscars was also a memorable one for popular American actor, John Travolta who aside from reuniting with fellow Pulp Fiction cast members on stage, also brought home an adorable fur baby named Mac N Cheese.

Travolta announced this on Instagram with a photograph of him and his 12-year-old son, Benjamin, along with Mac N Cheese.

“Ben adopted this dog from last night’s Oscars’ tribute to Betty White. Thank you, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Paw Works,” Travolta wrote in his caption.

As it turns out, the adorable Mac N Cheese is a rescued dog and was brought to the prestigious event by American actress Jamie Lee Curtis as part of her tribute to the late television legend, Betty White who was also an animal activist.

In her speech, Curtis who is collaborating with California-based NGO, Paw Works, urged viewers and attendees to adopt a rescued dog as a homage to White who died in December last year at the age of 99.

“She was not only a Golden Girl, she was a legend. She brightened every room she walked in and brought a smile to the faces of all who watched her on the screen.

“And day in and day out and for almost a century, she was a woman who cared so much for not just her two-legged friends but for animals just like this.

“So, the greatest gift you can give Betty White is to open your heart and your home and adopt a rescued dog like Mac N Cheese. So, thank you Betty, thank you for being a friend to us all,” Curtis said.

Prior to the speech, Curtis also told Access Hollywood that her blue gown that she wore that night was also a tribute to White.

The gown which uses sustainable and non-animal material, was designed by Stella McCartney who is the daughter of late animal rights activist, Linda McCartney.

Curtis also shared a few photos of her little reunion with Travolta on her Instagram, who was her co-star in the 1984 film Perfect.

Travolta can also be seen having a “moment” with Mac N Cheese at the Oscars in one of Curtis’ posts.

Curtis also reposted Travolta’s Instagram post by calling it a “magical ending” to the 2022 Oscars and a perfect tribute to Betty White.