HK celebrity Cecilia Cheung paying workers full salaries despite suspending operations at her boutique

Cecilia Cheung is said to be continuing paying the workers of her boutique at Central full salaries despite temporarily closing due to the city state's worsening Covid-19 situation. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Hong Kong celebrity Cecilia Cheung is still paying her employees full salaries despite temporarily suspending operations of her boutique due to the city state's worsening Covid-19 situation.

Cheung's shop is said to have suffered six figure losses for several months but the 41-year-old is still paying them full salaries, Apple Daily reported.

According to the portal, Cheung started operating the shop in the second half of 2019 and this was not the first time she had suspended trading at the shop with the first time being last year.

At that time, Cheung was also said to have continued paying her workers full salaries.

Following her divorce from fellow celebrity Nicholas Tse, Cheung has been working hard to look after her three children.

Besides making short videos, she also does live broadcasts and appears on variety shows.

In November last year, Cheung caused the Douyin server to crash when she made her first appearance for a livestream sale on the Chinese version of TikTok.

She attracted 27.6 million viewers, bringing in 61.16 million yuan in revenue (RM39.7 million) by selling a variety of items including lip balm and rice.