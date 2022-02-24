Actress Tya Arifin thanks social media users for their concerns after called out for wearing hijab resembling a nun (VIDEO)

Indonesian actress, Tya Arifin was called out by social media users for wearing her hijab like a nun. ― Picture via Instagram/Tya Arifin

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 ― Indonesian actress Tya Arifin thanked social media users for their concern after getting called out for wearing her hijab like a nun.

This is after the actress has shared a video on Instagram of her attending her father-in-law, Datuk Seri Khalid Jiwa’s birthday celebration, a couple of days ago.

During the white-themed celebration, Tya can be seen in the video interacting with other guests along with husband, Asyraf Khalid, and other family members including mother-in-law and singer, Datuk Siti Nurhaliza along with actress and sister-in-law, Izara Aishah.

Despite the lavish celebration, what caught the attention of social media users was the way Tya wore her hijab during the ceremony.

Many pointed out in the comment section that Tya’s hijab looks similar to a nun’s head covering and had asked her to revise her fashion sense according Islamic ways.

Some users even asked Tya to follow how her sister-in-law and mother-in-law wore their hijabs.

“Please follow how Mak Iti (Siti Nurhaliza) and Kak Zahra (Izara Aishah) wore their hijabs.

“We’re saddened to see Kak Tya wearing her hijab like this. Wearing hijab is not just for fashion trends Kak Tya,” commented user brenli15172419.

“Now you look like a nun, you need to learn more about religion, there’s no end in chasing fashion trends. Be like your sister-in-law, Izara, that’s the real way of covering your ‘aurat’,” user cintakhairunisa20 commented.

Following the backlash, Tya posted another post on her Instagram apologising and thanking her followers for reminding her to be better.

“Thank you all for your concerns. I take all the comments from all of you as a sign of your love towards me.

“Yes, I’m learning to be better and I’m grateful that there are many of you who care about me. Thanks, and love all,” Tya wrote in her caption.

Tya’s new post has garnered over 5,000 likes with over 60 comments from social media users ‘satisfied’ with Tya’s repentance.