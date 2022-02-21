Former Hong Kong bad boy Edison Chen rakes in RM21.5m from sale of NFTs

Former Hong Kong bad boy Edison Chen made RM21.5 million from the sale of his NFTs. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Hong Kong celebrity Edison Chen has made a cool HK$40 million (RM21.5 million) from the sale of his non-fungible tokens (NFT).

Launched on February 15, the most eye-catching version is a six-eyed special-shaped picture, ETtoday reported.

While some internet users thought it was too scary, there are also diehard fans who do not mind forking out 16,000 Yuan (RM10,578) for it and collecting them.

Some even successfully resold it at 10 times the price.

Chen quit the entertainment scene in 2019.

He married his supermodel wife Qin Shu Pei in 2015 and they have a daughter.

In 2008, private photographs of Chen and several Hong Kong Chinese actresses were leaked online.

Among them were Cecilia Cheung, Gillian Chung and Bobo Chan.