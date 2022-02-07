‘Jackass’ has last laugh, ousts Spider-Man from top N.America spot

Producer Johnny Knoxville poses with cast members Chris Pontius, Jason 'Wee Man' Acuna, ‘Danger Ehren’ McGhehey and actor Eric Andre as they attend the premiere for the film ‘Jackass Forever’ at the TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles February 1, 2

LOS ANGELES, Feb 7 — Irreverent but ultimately endearing comedy film Jackass Forever managed a serious feat this weekend, swatting Spider-Man out of the top spot to claim supremacy in the North American box-office, industry data showed Sunday.

Paramount’s latest iteration of spoofs, gross-out slapstick and painful stunts dreamed up by Johnny Knoxville and his merry pranksters debuted by raking in a cool US$23.5 million (RM98.2 million) for the Friday-through-Sunday period, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations estimated.

Twenty years on from its first silver screen release, the franchise has managed to retain some relevance with its fifth instalment, and successfully defied Hollywood trends to sneak a pure comedy film — one made for just US$10 million, no less — into the number one spot.

“It’s extremely hard to keep it fresh and funny for this long, but Jackass is doing that. Reviews are outstanding (at this point they are usually poor),” said David A. Gross, who runs Franchise Entertainment Research.

Moonfall came in at number two, with a modest US$10 million take. The Lionsgate sci-fi disaster flick directed by Roland Emmerich and starring Halle Berry revolves around the rather far-fetched scenario that bits of the Moon are tumbling down onto Earth.

Slipping to third was Spider-Man: No Way Home, whose spectacular run of late — the best in the Covid era — has slowed. Its US$9.6 million in sales brought the Sony/Marvel superhero film to a total of US$749 million in domestic sales, placing it fourth all-time.

Paramount’s latest chapter in the Scream franchise dropped to fourth place, grossing US$4.7 million. As in the horror flick’s 1996 original, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette again star.

Fifth spot was claimed by Universal’s animated musical Sing 2, which took in US$4.2 million. Its all-star voice cast includes Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Matthew McConaughey, Pharrell Williams and Bono.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

The King’s Man (US$1.2 million)

Redeeming Love (US$1 million)

American Underdog (US$800,000)

The 355 (US$700,000)

The Lion and the Wolf (US$675,000) — AFP