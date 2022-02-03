Malaysian actress Ellie Suriaty apologises after fellow actor injured in sickle mishap while on set

Ellie Suriaty accidentally threw a sickle which hit one of her co-actors in the face. — Pictures courtesy of Instagram/ Ellie Suriaty Omar and Shahidan Izwan

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Local actress Ellie Suriaty has apologised to actor Shahidan Izwan after a sickle accidentally slipped out of her hand and hit him on the face while on set.

Ellie, who marked her return to showbiz after completing her Covid-19 vaccinations, took to Instagram to share what had happened.

According to Ellie, the accident took place last Tuesday while they were shooting for a film titled Telaga Suriram.

“At the time of the shooting, the sickle which was held by Mak Tijah (played by Ellie) slipped out of her hands while she was grappling with Jabet and it hit Kasa (played by actor Shahidan Izwan) on his forehead and nose,” she posted.

“I am so sorry, I feel really guilty towards Shahidan Izwan.”

Ellie added that she apologised personally to Shahidan and is grateful that he has accepted her apology with an open heart.

In a separate post, Ellie explained that they had rehearsed the scene a few times before and said that the accident was unexpected.

As a result, Ellie admitted that she has been frequently teased by her co-actors and crews since, however she is still grateful for their positive energy while on set.

Meanwhile, Shahidan also took to his Instagram to share a short snippet of him getting medical attention shortly after the accident.

In the 26-second video, Ellie can be seen leaning on the actor from behind feeling apologetic as another crew patched up Shahidan’s forehead and nose.

“Accident at the set of Telaga Suriram, an unforgettable moment after a sickle flew straight to my face.

“Nobody was at fault here, this is just part of acting, sometimes unwanted incidents happen. Please pray for my speedy recovery.

“I can’t wait to get back on set and do my best for the Telaga Suriram film,” Shahidan wrote in his post.

Telaga Suriram is an upcoming film directed by prominent director Osman Ali who has previously worked on films such as the 2011’s Ombak Rindu and 2018’s Langsuir.

The film will also feature other big names from the local film industry including actress Maya Karin, Nabila Huda as well as Scha Alyahya.