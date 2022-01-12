Kollywood actor Simbu conferred honorary doctorate by Chennai’s Vels University for outstanding performance in Tamil cinema

Simbu (in red robe) thanked his fans and family after getting his honorary doctorate from Chennai's Vels University. ― Picture via Instagram/silambarasanofficial

PETALING JAYA, Jan 12 ― Kollywood actor Silambarasan Thesingu Rajendar, fondly known as Simbu, has been awarded an honorary doctorate from Chennai’s Vels University.

The Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa actor thanked the university’s committee members and dedicated the honour to his parents who have been supportive of him entering the Tamil cinema industry.

According to a press release, the university’s founder and chairman Ishari K. Ganesh said that Simbu was worthy of the doctorate as he has accomplished so much throughout his 39-year career.

Ishari however admitted that the honorary doctorate has nothing to do with the fact the actor is part of the Vels Film International ― a film company owned by the university’s chairman himself.

“He will be soon turning 39, and he embarked on his journey in the film industry when was just six months’ old.

“It's a rare scenario to see an actor's age and his years of journey, in the film industry being the same.

“We steadfastly believe that such an accomplishment needs good recognition, and hence, we are acknowledging through this honorary doctorate," he said.

Many fans took to Instagram and Twitter to congratulate the actor with the hashtag #DrSilambarasan.

Simbu will also be seen in his upcoming films including Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu and Corona Kumar.

Other Tamil actors who have been conferred honorary doctorates by other universities including Sivaji Ganesan, Kamal Haasan and Tamil superstar Vijay.