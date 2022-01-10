Malay Mail

‘Everyone loved him’: Celebrities remember ‘Full House’ star Bob Saget as a kind, caring person

Monday, 10 Jan 2022 01:00 PM MYT

BY MELANIE CHALIL

Tributes poured in to honour the late actor following news of his shocking death. — Picture via Instagram/Bob Saget
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Hollywood and fans of actor Bob Saget are mourning the loss of ‘America’s dad’.

Tributes poured in on social media following the death of the iconic comedian and Full House star whom many will also remember as the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos.

Saget was found dead on Sunday in his Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando, Florida.

He was 65.

His Full House co-stars expressed shock over their fellow actor’s death.

Saget was best known for playing widowed sports anchor Danny Tanner who receives help from his brother-in-law played by John Stamos and best friend played by Dave Coulier to raise his three daughters.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comedian Ken Jeong tweeted that Saget was loved by all in the community and only had good things to say about the late actor.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Filmmaker Judd Apatow will always remember Saget as a true comedian who sought joy in making others laugh.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comedians including Seinfeld star Jason Alexander and Whoopi Goldberg also honoured Saget.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that it received a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room who was identified as Robert Saget.

He was pronounced dead on scene and detectives have ruled out foul play and drug use.

 

 

The father of three was in Florida as part of his ‘I Don’t Do Negative’ Tour, his all-new stand-up show that kicked off last Friday.

The comic was scheduled to perform across the US throughout 2022.

Saget’s last Twitter post was uploaded yesterday at 4.42pm, saying how much he had loved performing in Jacksonville for two hours.

 

 

Robert Lane Saget was born on May 17, 1956 to a supermarket executive and hospital administrator in Philadelphia.

The actor-comedian originally wanted to become a doctor but his English teacher saw his creative potential and encouraged him to pursue a film career.

Saget’s other notable credits include Entourage and the narrator of the popular sitcom How I Met Your Mother. 

