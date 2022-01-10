‘Everyone loved him’: Celebrities remember ‘Full House’ star Bob Saget as a kind, caring person

Tributes poured in to honour the late actor following news of his shocking death. — Picture via Instagram/Bob Saget

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Hollywood and fans of actor Bob Saget are mourning the loss of ‘America’s dad’.

Tributes poured in on social media following the death of the iconic comedian and Full House star whom many will also remember as the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos.

Saget was found dead on Sunday in his Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando, Florida.

He was 65.

His Full House co-stars expressed shock over their fellow actor’s death.

Saget was best known for playing widowed sports anchor Danny Tanner who receives help from his brother-in-law played by John Stamos and best friend played by Dave Coulier to raise his three daughters.

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

I don’t know what to say 💔. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much. — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) January 10, 2022

This can’t be reality. There will NEVER be another. My heart is shattered. We love you @bobsaget #RipBobSaget 💔 pic.twitter.com/KbQfEPRi09 — Ashley Olsen (@sisterolsen) January 10, 2022

Comedian Ken Jeong tweeted that Saget was loved by all in the community and only had good things to say about the late actor.

Everyone loved him in the community. EVERYONE. Really good guy like everyone says & if you did even a small favor for him he would be so grateful and appreciative even it wasn’t much. In tears typing this, he was that genuine and the world should know that. Love you @bobsaget ❤️ — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget

Just the funniest and nicest — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) January 10, 2022

Oh god. Bob Saget!!! The loveliest man. I was his TV daughter for one season and he was always so kind and protective. So so sorry for his family. — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) January 10, 2022

Filmmaker Judd Apatow will always remember Saget as a true comedian who sought joy in making others laugh.

Bob Saget was so kind and when you spent time with him he made you laugh hard. He loved to be funny and he was hysterical. He was also there for everyone. A beautiful soul. pic.twitter.com/jQuv5cAkuT — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 10, 2022

Comedian Bob Saget, best known for his role on ‘Full House’ and former ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ host, has passed away at the age of 65. Thanks for the laughs. pic.twitter.com/RIAyGmogc0 — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) January 10, 2022

Deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of comedian Bob Saget. Beloved by millions as America’s Dad, he was a regular presence in our living rooms, bringing to us the funniest videos and countless belly laughs. Gone too soon, like so many of the brightest souls. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget was as lovely a human as he was funny. And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I could not have loved him more. pic.twitter.com/TM8r1hzCfO — Norman Lear (@TheNormanLear) January 10, 2022

Other comedians including Seinfeld star Jason Alexander and Whoopi Goldberg also honoured Saget.

I know that people lose loved ones, good people, every day. No one gets a pass. But the loss of Bob Saget hits deep. If you didn’t know him, he was kind and dear and cared about people deeply. He was the definition of “a good egg”. Too soon he leaves. #RipBobSaget — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) January 10, 2022

Sail on my friend Bob Saget With your huge heart and abject lunacy,my condolences to his daughters & other family — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget was an amazing comedian and a really warm and generous man. It doesn’t seem real to me yet, I just saw him last week and it’s hard to even imagine him not being here. He was the best. pic.twitter.com/kaYuqgp7QN — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) January 10, 2022

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that it received a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room who was identified as Robert Saget.

He was pronounced dead on scene and detectives have ruled out foul play and drug use.

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

The father of three was in Florida as part of his ‘I Don’t Do Negative’ Tour, his all-new stand-up show that kicked off last Friday.

The comic was scheduled to perform across the US throughout 2022.

Saget’s last Twitter post was uploaded yesterday at 4.42pm, saying how much he had loved performing in Jacksonville for two hours.

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022

Robert Lane Saget was born on May 17, 1956 to a supermarket executive and hospital administrator in Philadelphia.

The actor-comedian originally wanted to become a doctor but his English teacher saw his creative potential and encouraged him to pursue a film career.

Saget’s other notable credits include Entourage and the narrator of the popular sitcom How I Met Your Mother.