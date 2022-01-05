V of BTS becomes first Korean solo artiste to top Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart with ‘Christmas Tree’

V topped Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart with ‘Christmas Tree’. ― Picture via Instagram/BTS V

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 ― BTS's V has become the first Korean artiste to debut at the top of the Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart with a solo single.

His new single, ‘Christmas Tree’ from Choi Woo Shik's latest drama Our Beloved Summer has been a great seller, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard’s top 100 songs, reported Soompi.

With this, V is now the third BTS member to reach the hot 100 following Suga’s Girl Of My Dreams and Jhope’s Chicken Noodle Soup.

According to PinkVilla, the song, which was released a day before Christmas, became the only Korean solo song to join the US Amazon's Best Selling Songs of 2021 chart, coming in at No. 79 after seven days of charting.

Six days after its debut, the song had the greatest daily number of unique listeners (126,381) on the MelOn music chart.

Billboard announced on Twitter that ‘Christmas Tree’ which climbed on the hot 100 would be V’s first career solo entry. ― Picture via Twitter/Billboard

This was also confirmed by Billboard on Twitter, where many BTS fans and followers congratulated him on his success.

“OMG CONGRATS TAETAE,” one user commented.

“Finally you all did it. Thanks to everyone who worked day and night,” another user said

Besides Christmas Tree, PSY’s Gangnam Style also resulted in a blockbuster hit in 2012 despite not debuting at No.1