Eminem spends RM1.94m on Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT

US rapper Eminem purchased a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT, which is one of the most popular NFT sets on OpenSea. ― Picture via Facebook/ Eminem

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 ― US rapper Eminem has purchased a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT for US$462,000 (RM1.94 million).

He acquired the non-fungible token (NFT), which he has since set as his Twitter profile picture, on the OpenSea platform for 123.45 ether, or about US$462,000, Insider reported.

Bored Ape Yacht Club is one of the most popular NFT sets on OpenSea, with a current floor price of 73.5 ether, or about US$280,000 (RM1.17 million) each.

However, this is not Eminem's first NFT purchase.

Under the name ShadyHoldings, the rapper has purchased 22 NFTs, despite only opening his OpenSea wallet less than a week ago.

User GeeGaza, who sold Eminem the Bored Ape NFT, tweeted “I'm living in a simulation” after the transaction with the rap star.

I’m living in a simulation.



Thank you @Eminem for buying my ape and joining the club!



Madness. Let me write a lyric in your next single 🤣 pic.twitter.com/myGNRmMLeD — GeeGazza  (@Gee__Gazza) December 31, 2021

Eminem has won 15 Grammys in his career, as well as the 2002 Oscar for Best Original Song.

With his Bored Ape NFT purchase, Eminem now joins other high-profile owners such as NBA superstar Stephen Curry, who bought one for US$180,000 (RM754,000), with other celebrities Jimmy Fallon and Post Malone also having bought in.