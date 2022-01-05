Eminem spends RM1.94m on Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 ― US rapper Eminem has purchased a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT for US$462,000 (RM1.94 million).
He acquired the non-fungible token (NFT), which he has since set as his Twitter profile picture, on the OpenSea platform for 123.45 ether, or about US$462,000, Insider reported.
Bored Ape Yacht Club is one of the most popular NFT sets on OpenSea, with a current floor price of 73.5 ether, or about US$280,000 (RM1.17 million) each.
However, this is not Eminem's first NFT purchase.
Under the name ShadyHoldings, the rapper has purchased 22 NFTs, despite only opening his OpenSea wallet less than a week ago.
User GeeGaza, who sold Eminem the Bored Ape NFT, tweeted “I'm living in a simulation” after the transaction with the rap star.
I’m living in a simulation.— GeeGazza (@Gee__Gazza) December 31, 2021
Thank you @Eminem for buying my ape and joining the club!
Madness. Let me write a lyric in your next single 🤣 pic.twitter.com/myGNRmMLeD
Eminem has won 15 Grammys in his career, as well as the 2002 Oscar for Best Original Song.
With his Bored Ape NFT purchase, Eminem now joins other high-profile owners such as NBA superstar Stephen Curry, who bought one for US$180,000 (RM754,000), with other celebrities Jimmy Fallon and Post Malone also having bought in.