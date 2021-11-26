Malaysia’s first online cinema launched, offers hundreds of on-demand content

Film Wallet PVOD offers hundreds of on-demand content from all over the world. — Reuters plc

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Malaysia’s first-ever online cinema, Film Wallet Premium Video-On-Demand (Film Wallet PVOD) was launched in an effort to revolutionise and elevate consumer’s movie-going experience in a safer and comfortable environment.

Founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Film Wallet PVOD, Jack Yeoh said it the Film Wallet PVOD offers hundreds of on-demand content from all over the world including the United States, Hong Kong, China, Korea and Europe.

“In doing so, users need not commit to a subscription to stream their favourite content in high definition, rather, they would only need to purchase the movie once for as low as RM1.90 and be able to re-watch it multiple times within the given time period,” he said in a statement today.

Film Wallet PVOD is working together with local and international producers and distributors for film production and exclusive international content and will be launching its platform to two countries in Southeast Asia in February next year, in an effort for our local content to reach a larger audience.

Meanwhile, National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS) CEO, Prof Dr Md Nasir Ibrahim was optimistic that the launch of Film Wallet PVOD would bring a positive impact to the film industry ecosystem as a new digital entertainment platform. — Bernama