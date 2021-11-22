BTS fans criticise Sza after saying how boy band ‘didn’t care’ about meeting her (VIDEO)

BTS Army have defended the group and hit back at Sza (right). — Picture via instagram/bts.bighitofficial

PETALING JAYA, November 22 — Kpop boy band BTS fans have criticised American singer Sza after she posted a tweet saying how the boyband ‘didn’t care’ about meeting her.

Sza, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe is a R&B singer-songwriter who has collaborated with The Weeknd for their song Power is Power.

idk if this is just a misunderstanding with some bad wordings or what, but miss ma'am, they went there to have fun, not to entertain you. if you want to have a picture with them then go to their fansign or go meet up with them. #LEAVEBTSALONE #LEAVEBTSALONETOO https://t.co/NG45s6kf7l pic.twitter.com/Hh3jDRg3hn — elle¹⁹ (@BTSL0V3R) November 21, 2021

In the now deleted tweet, Sza wrote that she didn’t take a picture with the Korean boy band during Harry Styles’ concert in Los Angeles because ‘they didn’t care’.

not sza trying to make it seem like they didn’t greet her at all when tae literally hugged her??? what more does she want from them.. they went to enjoy themselves #LEAVEBTSALONE pic.twitter.com/rMLRDUE4m7 — amie ⁷ is seeing bts (@daegusgenius) November 20, 2021

BTS fans known as ARMY hit back at Sza’s response and released a viral video showing BTS V hugging Sza at the concert.

Many defended the Korean boyband and said that one the reasons could also be because they were not so proficient in English which made them shy while interacting with Sza.

BTS Army also shared screenshots of BTS member J-Hope who had played Sza’s song on his birthday livestream and had Sza repost it on her Instagram stories.