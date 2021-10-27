Actor Keanu Reeves gifts Rolex watches to stuntmen to celebrate completion of ‘John Wick 4’ filming

Canadian actor Keanu Reeves gifts a Rolex watch to each of his John Wick 4 stuntmen in celebration of the completion of the movie’s filming. — Pictures via Instagram/ keanucreeves.fanpage

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Canadian actor Keanu Reeves has proven himself to be one of the nicest colleagues when he gifted new Rolex watches to his John Wick 4 stuntmen.

The gifts were in celebration for the completion of the movie’s filming as the 57-year-old wanted to acknowledge their hard work, Metro reported.

The recipients — Bruce Lee Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo and Li Qiang — shared their joy of getting the Rolex Submariners that were presented to them at the Le Bistro Paul Bert in Paris on Saturday night via their respective social media accounts.

Marinas in his post wrote: “Best wrap gift ever”.

He also provided close-up shots of the watch, which saw the actor adding engraved messages onto the timepiece.

According to Robb Report, the watch chosen by Reeves was released in September 2020 that features an Oystersteel case topped with a black unidirectional Cerachrom bezel, a matching dial with large luminescent hour markers, Rolex’s signature cyclops magnifying lens and an Oyster bracelet.

At the heart of the timepiece is Rolex’s self-winding caliber 3235 movement, which has as a 70-hour power reserve.

The watch is retailed at US$10,074 (RM41,791) each.

Reeves first played John Wick in 2014, about a man seeking revenge after his dog was killed.

He went on to appear in two sequels — John Wick: Chapter 2 in 2017 and John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum in 2019.

John Wick 4 is expected to be released on May 27, 2022.