Beijing issues guidelines to reform and rectify China’s entertainment industry

Beijing has issued guidelines to reform and rectify China’s entertainment industry. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — The Chinese State Administration of Radio Film and Television has issued guidelines to reform and rectify the entertainment industry in the next five years.

Global Times reported that the move includes providing support for celebrities who show their love for the country and Hong Kong.

The guideline vows to enhance the management of internet shows, livestream programmes and short videos, and ban celebrities with notorious records from appearing on camera.

It also calls for the support of stars who show their love to the country and Hong Kong.

The guideline comes after some celebrities from Taiwan and Hong Kong became victims of cyber bullying and physical attacks after they proclaimed their love for the country or support to Hong Kong police and regional government during the social unrest in 2019.

Beijing has been cracking down on its entertainment industry.

Last month, the Cyberspace Administration of China informed celebrities that their posts on Weibo would be heavily restricted.

Among the list of banned content are diet plans, tips on how to pose in photos, and extreme grandstanding, such as taking part in the ‘Manhua Waist Challenge’ or showing off one’s excessive weight loss.