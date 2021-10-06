Malay Mail

YG Entertainment’s stocks plummets as fans trend hashtag claiming mistreatment of Blackpink’s Lisa

Wednesday, 06 Oct 2021 05:01 PM MYT

BY ANNE GRACE SAVITHA

Fans of Lisa, Lilies, condemned YG Entertainment for restricting Lisa from attending the Paris Fashion Week. — Picture via instagram/lalalalisa_m
PETALING JAYA, Oct 6 — YG Entertainment’s stocks have fallen following reports that Blackpink’s Lisa was disallowed from attending the Paris Fashion Week.

International Business Times reported that the topic ‘Justice for Lisa’ and #YGLetLisaDoHerWork was trending after fans criticised the label for not allowing Lisa to take part in Bvlgari fashion shows and photoshoots despite being in Paris.

Many fans were shocked after Bvlgari CEO Jean-Christophe Barbin announced the brand’s global ambassador would not be attending any events in the city.

“Our great ambassador Lisa is in Europe.

“Unfortunately, due to Covid-19, her agency prefers her not participating in events or shows.

“That’s also the reason why insofar we could not shoot her together with actress Zendaya, Lily Aldridge and Vittoria for the Bulgari Brand Campaign 2021/22 and that we could not run a major event yet together.”

On Twitter, many questioned as to why the youngest Blackpink member was restricted in her movements while the other Blackpink members were not.

